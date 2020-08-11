7 Day Forecast for August 11th, 2020

Triple digit heat remains in Texoma this week. A system of upper level high pressure has remained over south central portion of the United States. The very slow moving system will slowly push to the west, but will keep skies clear through Tuesday. Wednesday morning the high will weaken enough for a slight chance of showers to arrive from the north. Even with the small chance of rain and partly cloudy skies highs will not be changing much this week. We will consistently reach into the upper 90s and near 100° all week long.

It may still be a way away, but highs could start to drop by the start of next week.