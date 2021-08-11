Heat continues in Texoma as students head back to school

Students will be headed back to the classroom for the fall semester, but the summer weather is going to remain. Highs this afternoon will reach up to 99 degrees.

Winds will continue from the south at around 10-20 mph with mostly sunny skies. The warm southern breeze continues tonight. Lows will be back in the upper 70s.

Over the next few days, we will have an increase in cloud cover. The high-pressure ridge over our area has been losing strength. As it moves further and further east we will have a little more cloud cover over Texoma.



As the upper-level jet stream shifts over the Great Plains this weekend, rain chances will return. We will have a 20% chance of showers Friday evening, with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday.

Highs will be in the lower 90s Saturday and Sunday, but we will heat back up next week.