7 Day Forecast for August 12th, 2020

The summer heat is in full force this week. Highs will be in the triple digits for the remainder of the work week. Skies will be mostly sunny through the afternoon, but there could be a few additional clouds arriving later tonight. That means if you want to see the Perseid meteor shower, it will be easiest to see it just after sunset. Tonight will be the peak of the meteor shower. Otherwise lows will be in the upper 70s.

Little will change over the next several days. It will not be until next week that we start to see a drop in afternoon highs.