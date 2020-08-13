7 Day Forecast for August 13th, 2020

Oppressive heat is expected this afternoon. There will be a heat advisory in effect for every county in Texoma for today and tomorrow. Highs will continue to reach into the triple digits today with our heat index value will be around 108°. Even through the heat index is expected to expire Thursday the triple digit heat will continue through the end of the week.

Although the heat will remain for a while, by next week a weak August front arriving. Afternoon highs are expected to fall back into the lower 90s for next week.