The excessive summer heat could cause heat related illnesses this afternoon. We will have a heat advisory in effect for our entire viewing area through the afternoon with an excessive heat warning in effect for Throckmorton, Young, and Jack counties. Highs will be in the around 104°- 107° as winds continue from the south at around 10-20 mph.
High pressure continues to build over southern portions of the United States. That will suppress our rain chances and will maintain the triple digit temperatures through the end of the week. The high will slide to the west for next week, which should allow a rare but weak August front to arrive. Highs will be back in the lower to mid 90s by Monday.
7 Day Forecast for August 13th, 2020
