Temperatures lower, rain chances higher this week in Texoma

Higher humidity this morning thanks to the scattered showers we received over the weekend. Lows will be in the lower 70s with areas of patchy fog around sunrise. We will have fog on the ground, but skies will remain clear otherwise.



A few more clouds will arrive this afternoon. Highs will reach up to 92 degrees as winds remain light. Scattered showers move into northern portions of Oklahoma today, but should stay out of Texoma for now.



Lows will be back down to 72 degrees overnight. An isolated shower or two will be possible with rain chances increasing slightly as we head into Tuesday.



Highs will remain in the upper 80s and lower 90s for much of the week. Rain chances will pick up to 40-50% for our Wednesday with a better chance of thunderstorm development.



Rain chances will decrease for the end of the week, but a small chance of showers will remain.