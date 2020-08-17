7 Day Forecast for August 17th, 2020

Near record high temperatures on the way this afternoon. We will be heating up to around 105°-108°. The record high for today is 107° and we could see that record be broken. Not only will we have to deal with near record highs but we expect to have triple digits temperatures through the entire afternoon making sure that we will have to deal with the excessive heat for several hours. A heat advisory will be in effect for all portions of Texoma this afternoon with an excessive heat warning in effect for our most southern counties. If you have to be outside during peak heating ours, to avoid heat related illnesses, make sure to stay hydrated and take periodic air conditioning breaks.

By tonight, we will have a shift in the winds. They will start from the south, but change to be out of the northeast later in the day. the northern breeze will bring in some cooler air, but it will take a few days. Highs will stay in around 100° for Saturday, but highs will return to the 90s by next week. A slight chance of rain late Sunday into early Monday morning. Highs will be in the lower 90s for much of next week.