We will begin the week with slightly cooler temperatures. That is thanks to Sunday nights stormy weather. Skies will be clearing up through out the morning, leaving us with sunny skies during the afternoon. There will be plenty of sunshine, but highs will be a few degrees cooler than over the weekend. We will begin the week with highs in the mid 90s. We may not be as hot as last week, but highs in the 90s can still cause vehicles to heat up quickly, so it is important to continue to look before you lock.
Over the next few days, little change will occur, Highs will continue to reach into the mid 90s with low in the upper 60 through Thursday. The winds will change direction, starting the week out of the northeast, but changing to be out of the southeast by Wednesday. Average summer heat will return by the end of the week.
7 Day Forecast for August 17th, 2020
