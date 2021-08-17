Cloudy skies, rain and thunderstorm chances expected until the weekend

Grab the umbrellas, the scattered showers moved in last night and will continue through the afternoon. We will have partly to mostly cloudy skies this morning with lows down in the lower to mid-70s.

Skies will remain partly cloudy this afternoon. We will have a 30% chance of showers, with the potential for a few thunderstorms to develop by this afternoon. Highs will be cooler than average due to the rain, reaching up to 88 degrees. Areas with heavier rain in the afternoon will stay a few degrees cooler.

Overnight lows will be back down to 71 degrees. The chance of scattered showers will continue as winds stay light out of the south at around 5-10 mph.

A 40-50% chance of showers will stay with us through the middle of the week, but skies will be clearing up as we head into the weekend. Highs will be increasing as well and we will be back in the upper 90s by Saturday.