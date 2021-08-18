7 Day Forecast for August 18th, 2021

We received heavy rain in some of our southern counties yesterday. With more on the way, a flood watch in effect for Young, Jack, and Montague counties. The watch is expected that it will last until 4:00 PM today.



Scattered showers continue this morning as low pressure stays to the south of our region. It will continue its slow eastern trek, keeping rain chances in our area today. Skies will stay cloudy as highs reach into the the mid to upper 80s.



There will be a break from rain showers as we head into the evening, but more will develop as we head into Thursday morning. Lows will be down to 71 degrees as winds stay out of the south at 10 mph.



The rain will begin clearing out Friday and highs will start to increase. We will be back in the mid 90s to finish the week, and we will be back in the upper 90s by next week.



