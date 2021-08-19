Heavy rain has been a concern for many of our southern counties. Over the last 48 hours, our radar has indicated that some areas have received up to a foot of rain and we have had viewer reports of over 7 inches in some areas.
The rain continues this morning with a 40% chance of rain and lows in the mid-70s. The chance of showers will be decreasing for this afternoon, dropping down to 30%. Skies will be mostly cloudy as highs reach up to 90°. Thanks to all the rain we are very humid, and that humidity will push our heat index up to around 100°
Skies will become partly cloudy overnight, with a 30% chance of Isolated showers. Lows will stay in the mid-70s. Our rain chances will continue to drop Friday, down to around a 20% chance for noon and skies becoming mostly sunny Friday afternoon. Highs will be up to 94°.
The sunny skies will stay through the weekend. Highs will continue to increase through the weekend. Highs will be pushing into the upper 90s by next week.
Heat index up, rain chances down heading into the weekend
