Heat index up, rain chances down heading into the weekend

Heavy rain has been a concern for many of our southern counties. Over the last 48 hours, our radar has indicated that some areas have received up to a foot of rain and we have had viewer reports of over 7 inches in some areas.



The rain continues this morning with a 40% chance of rain and lows in the mid-70s. The chance of showers will be decreasing for this afternoon, dropping down to 30%. Skies will be mostly cloudy as highs reach up to 90°. Thanks to all the rain we are very humid, and that humidity will push our heat index up to around 100°



Skies will become partly cloudy overnight, with a 30% chance of Isolated showers. Lows will stay in the mid-70s. Our rain chances will continue to drop Friday, down to around a 20% chance for noon and skies becoming mostly sunny Friday afternoon. Highs will be up to 94°.



The sunny skies will stay through the weekend. Highs will continue to increase through the weekend. Highs will be pushing into the upper 90s by next week.