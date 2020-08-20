7 Day Forecast for August 20th, 2020

This week has been a glorious break from the extreme summer heat. A weak northeastern breeze continue and our highs will remain in the lower 90s. The below average highs will be complimented with low humidity, and when winds pick up it will be an enjoyable summer day.

A few more clouds will be arriving later in the day with a small chance of an isolated rain shower early tonight in our western counties. But we will be mostly sunny again for out Thursday. There will be little change in our Temperatures over the next few days, but warmer air on on the way. By Friday night, a warm air mass will begin go push into the region, causing a few scattered showers to develop. When the rain clears out, highs will return to normal. Back into the upper 90s for the weekend.