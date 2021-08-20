7 Day Forecast for August 20th, 2021

Be prepared for a warm and humid morning. Lows will be in mid to upper 70s with humidity around 90% Winds out of the south at around 10 mph will keep much fog from forming but it wont make it feel any less muggy.



We will start the day with partly to mostly cloudy skies, but clouds will be clearing out throughout the day, leaving us with mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Highs will reach up to 96 degrees today. Heat index values will be closer to 101°-104°. Winds will pick up to around 20 mph from the south and we could have wind gusts up to 25 mph.



Winds will stay from the south over night. With mostly clear skies we do expect lows down to 74 degrees.



We will stay mostly sunny through the weekend, highs will climb into the upper 90s next week.