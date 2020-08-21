7 Day Forecast for August 21st, 2020

Our highs remain below average for now, but our highs will begin to swing upward over the next several days. Skies being this morning partly cloudy, with thicker cloud cover in our western counties. By this afternoon there should be more sun than clouds, highs will be reaching back into the lower 90s today.

On and off rain chances arriving late in the day Friday, with out best chance of rain for Friday night. The rain will clear up by Saturday afternoon just in time for highs to reach back into the mid 90s. The scattered showers are also expected to increase the humidity, so there will be a return of triple digit heat index values for next week.