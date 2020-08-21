Highs will reach up into the mid 90s across Texoma this afternoon. We will have mostly sunny skies through the middle of the day but expect a few more clouds to arrive later in the evening. Low pressure will build over the area tonight, bringing a chance of some scattered showers that will last into Saturday morning. After the rain clears out we will be entering into a typical summertime pattern.
Highs will remain in the mid to upper 90s for next week. There will be ample sunshine during the day due to a high pressure ridge parking itself over the region.
7 Day Forecast for August 21st, 2020
