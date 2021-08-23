7 Day Forecast for August 23rd, 2021

A hot and sunny forecast this week. Highs pressure built in over the weekend, clearing out our skies and helping dry up all the puddles from last weeks rain.



Skies may be dry, but there is plenty of humidity at the surface. Lows will be down in the lower 70s this morning with humidity over 90%. Winds will be out of the south at 10 mph.



Our muggy morning will lead into a hot and sunny afternoon. Highs will climb to 98° with heat index values up to 100°-103°. Winds will become breezier for the afternoon, winds gusts from the south will reach up to 20-25 mph.



Skies will remain clear overnight with lows returning to the lower to mid 70s. We will fall into a common summer weather pattern for the rest of the week. Highs in the upper 90s and lower 100s with mostly sunny skies.