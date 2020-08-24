7 Day Forecast for August 24th, 2020

Highs will reach up into the mid 90s across Texoma this afternoon. We will have mostly sunny skies through the middle of the day but expect a few more clouds to arrive later in the evening. Low pressure will build over the area tonight, bringing a chance of some scattered showers that will last into Saturday morning. After the rain clears out we will be entering into a typical summertime pattern.

Highs will remain in the mid to upper 90s for next week. There will be ample sunshine during the day due to a high pressure ridge parking itself over the region.