7 Day Forecast for August 26th, 2020

Calm winds and near average temperatures will continue through the middle of the week. Highs will reach up to around 94-97 degrees over the next few days. We could see a small chance of rain due to Tropical Storm Laura as she makes her way over land Thursday. The chance of rain will be slightly higher in our eastern counties.

Once the tropical system clears out, we will start heating up. Near 100° highs are expected by the end of the week. Skies will be mostly sunny with winds picking up from the south.