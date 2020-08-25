7 Day Forecast for August 25th, 2020

We begin the week with typical late August weather. Highs will be in the mid 90s with plenty of sunshine and A light breeze. There is not much change expected for us Tuesday either, highs pressure remains overhead to keep skies clear. A few more clouds will build in from the south Wednesday as tropical storm Marco moves along the Gulf Coast. We could see a few isolated showers in some of our Southern counties as moisture is pulled in from the south.

Heading into Thursday, and we will expect Tropical system Laura to make landfall around the Louisiana-Texas Coast. By the end of the week, the Tropical system will have moved away from us and we will be left with highs reaching back into the triple digits for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.