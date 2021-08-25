7 Day Forecast for August 25th, 2021

The dome of high pressure over Texoma continues to hold. We start the day with clear skies and lows down in the lower to mid 70s. The humidity is sticking around and that will keep things humid for this morning.



The high pressure ridge is not going anywhere today, skies will remain sunny as highs reach up to 99 degrees. Winds will pick up to around 15 mph this afternoon.



Lows overnight will be back in the mid 70s with a near repeat forecast for our Thursday. Highs in the upper 90s with mostly sunny skies.



By the end of the week the high pressure system will weaken, and a few more clouds will return to our skies. Highs will fall by around 3-5° into the lower 90s.