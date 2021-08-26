7 Day Forecast for August 26th, 2021

Scorching summer sun still searing surrounding sectors, several seek shady sanctuary. Highs have been in the mid to upper 90s for the start of the week and will remain in the 90s through the end of the week.



This afternoon we will heat up to 97°. Heat index values will be closer to 100°. The few thin clouds that form will not do much to shade us from the summer heat. Winds will continue out of the south east at around 10-15 mph.



Overnight lows will be back in the lower 70s. Clear skies will continue though the night and for our Friday morning. Highs will still be in the mid to upper 90s Friday, but there will be a slight decrease in the heat this weekend.

Highs will be in the lower 90s this weekend. We will have a few more clouds in the sky, and even a slight chance of pop up showers for the start of next week.