We will only have a small chance of pop up afternoon showers today. Hurricane Laura moved a little further east which has decreased our rain chances this afternoon. However there could still be pop up showers in our eastern counties do to outflow from the hurricane.
Highs this afternoon are to remain in the mid 90s. Our highs will be close to average, but will feel hotter because of increasing humidity in the area. Heat index values will be closer to 98° to 100°. Winds will be changing to be from the south for our Friday, bringing in much hotter air, our highs will be in around 103° for Friday and will remain well above average through the weekend.
7 Day Forecast for August 27th, 2020
