7 Day Forecast for August 27th, 2020

It will be a quiet start to our day, lows will be down in the 70s this morning with only a few thin clouds in the sky. You may notice the higher humidity as you head out the door. The higher humidity will lead to higher heat index values for this afternoon. We will also have a small chance of some isolated showers this afternoon. As our highs reach into the mid 90s there will be enough lift for some areas of isolated rain to form.

By tonight we expect Hurricane Laura to make landfall along the Texas / Louisiana coast as a least a category 3 system. Thankfully the system will stay to the east of us, leaving us on the "clean" side of the system, but we could still have a few outer bands of the hurricane bring a few more rain showers to our area Thursday afternoon.

After the storm spins off to the northeast we will have a quiet end of the week. Although highs will be near 100° for Friday and Saturday.