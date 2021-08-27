7 Day Forecast for August 27th, 2021

Only a few thin clouds remain in the sky this morning, lows have cooled off into the lower 70s again this morning. We will have a light southeastern breeze to start the day but winds will increase for this afternoon.



Highs will reach up to 95 degrees this afternoon. A few more clouds will be popping up the closer we get to our afternoon high. The ridge of high pressure continues to shift to the east, it will remain strong enough to keep rain chances at bay for today. Winds will pick up to 15 mph, but stay out of the southeast.



A few clouds will continue though the night, lows will be down to 73 degrees. We do expect a slight cool down for this weekend.



Highs will be a few degrees below average, in the lower 90s for Saturday and Sunday. Skies will be mostly sunny and we should have great weather for Hotter N’ Hell 100.



We will also be tracking Ida, which is expected to be in the Gulf over the weekend. While in the Gulf the system could become a major hurricane before making landfall along the Gulf Coast.