Extreme heat building into Texoma today. Our highs are expected to be around 10 degrees warmer than yesterday. Expect to reach up to 105° with some areas up to around 108°. Skies will be sunny throughout the day. The heat will remain through the weekend, but a few more clouds will arrive for the start of next week. We could see a few scattered showers early Sunday morning.
That will not be our only chance of rain, A weak cold front will arrive later in the day Monday. Low pressure is expected to form on the tail end of the front, and keep a chance of rain in our area for Tuesday. A northern breeze will developing behind the low pressure system. The cooler north breeze will help bring highs back into the lower to mid 90s for next week.
7 Day Forecast for August 28th, 2020
Extreme heat building into Texoma today. Our highs are expected to be around 10 degrees warmer than yesterday. Expect to reach up to 105° with some areas up to around 108°. Skies will be sunny throughout the day. The heat will remain through the weekend, but a few more clouds will arrive for the start of next week. We could see a few scattered showers early Sunday morning.