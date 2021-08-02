7 Day Forecast for August 2nd, 2021

The month of August started with scattered showers and a cold front. Not what you would normally expect for what is typically the hottest month of the year. Below average highs continue today thanks to yesterdays front. The morning will begin with cloudy skies and a few isolated showers but by his afternoon we will be mostly sunny again. Highs will be up to 88 degrees and winds will be out of the north at around 10-15 mph. The northern breeze will help keep temperatures down and decrease our humidity, but it will also pull down smoke from fires off to the northwest. That increase in smoke and haze will be impacting our air quality, we are expecting poor air conditions which could cause problems for those who want to exercise in the cooler weather.



Overnight lows will be down into the mid 60s. Skies will be mostly clear and will remain sunny for our Tuesday. Highs will be returning to the lower 90s Tuesday and Wednesday as winds stay out of the northeast, but we will be heating up by the weekend.