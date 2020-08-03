7 Day Forecast For August 3, 2020

As we finish the month of July, highs closer to what we would expect for the start of June. A late July front moved through last night, bringing slightly cooler and drier air behind it. Our afternoon high is expected to be near 89°, a ten degree drop from yesterdays high of 99°. Skies will remain clear through the weekend, and highs will creep back up to the mid 90s by Sunday. Thankfully, the humidity should be lower so we wont need to worry about the heat index.

Another round of showers will be possible late Monday. The second round of showers will help extend our below average highs into the start of next week. Enjoy it while it lasts, since highs will be back in the upper 90s by Thursday.