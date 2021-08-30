High humidity will increase heat index in Texoma

Another warm and humid start to the week. Dewpoints remain higher than what I find comfortable and will be impacting our heat index for the next few afternoons.



This morning we have a few clouds still in the sky. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will stick around for our sunrise. Lows will be down into the lower 70s but humidity will be out in full force.



We will be mostly sunny for much of the day, but as we heat up we will have a chance of some Isolated rain showers popping up. We will have around a 20% chance of rain as highs reach up to 92 degrees. Sadly we will still be feeling like highs will be reaching into the triple digits.



Our highs will be increasing through the middle of the week. We will reach up to 99 degrees for our Wednesday afternoon. Highs pressure will build over the area clearing out our skies for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will level out in the mid 90s over the weekend.