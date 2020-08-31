7 Day Forecast for August 31st, 2020

You will want to have your umbrella handy this week. Heavy rain will begin tonight and will stay possible through the middle of the week. Today, we started with a wave of rain moving through and producing lots of thunder and lightning. By the middle of the day, we will have a break from the rain, Skies will clear up but the clear conditions will only be temporary. More rain on the way tonight, with a marginal to slight risk of thunderstorm development.

The reason for this rainy weather is thanks to an approaching cold front. As the front moves through a low pressure system will build behind it keeping the chance of showers in the area. We do expect to be in the 90s today with a heat index in the triple digits, But after the front moves through, highs will be down in the mid 80s

