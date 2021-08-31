7 Day Forecast for August 31st, 2021

The heat is ramping up for the last day of the month. The day will start no different than yesterday. Skies will be clear with lows in the lower 70s, but we will be heating up even farther this afternoon.

Highs will reach up to 97 degrees this afternoon and our heat index will push up to 100° to 103°. As we heat up, the atmosphere will become more unstable, increasing our afternoon cloud cover. We could even see an isolated afternoon rain showers.

High pressure will strengthen Wednesday which should reduce afternoon clouds and get rid of our afternoon rain chances. We could see a triple digit September day tomorrow.

Highs will remain above average through the end of the week with sunny skies on the way.

