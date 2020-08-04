7 Day Forecast for August 4th, 2020

The last few days we have had a break from the oppressive summer heat. That slight break will continue into the start of this week thanks to a weak front that moved through early this morning. Our winds will be out of the north east at around 10 mph. The northern breeze will continue to bring in dry air into Texoma. Highs today will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Temperatures will return to normal later in the week. The warming trend will begin Tuesday with highs increasing around 3-5 degrees We will be at 100 degrees for our Saturday and Sunday. Skies staying sunny for the weekend.