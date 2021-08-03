7 Day Forecast for August 3rd, 2021

We will have another hazy sunrise to start our day. Our northern breeze continues to bring in dry, smoky air. Although the haze will reduce the air quality, which could cause problems for those with raspatory ailments, the northern breeze has also decreased our temperatures. Morning lows will be in the lower to mid 60s, not much warmer than the record low for today of 60°. We will warm up to 89 degrees this afternoon. Today will feel very similar to yesterday.



The next few days will only have a small increase in temperatures, with highs reaching up to 91 degrees tomorrow and up to 92 for our Thursday. Warmer air will finally push back into Texoma by the end of the week. Highs will be back in the triple digits this weekend.