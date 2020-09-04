There will be a slow increase in temperature over the next several days. Today we will have partly cloudy skies with a very small chance of afternoon showers in our southwestern counties. Sunny skies over the weekend will help our highs reach back into the 90s. Monday will be the warmest day next week as highs reach into the mid 90s.
A large mass of cold air will begin moving south through the United States next week. The strong cold front is expected to arrive in Texoma by Tuesday. As the cold air arrives, temperatures are going to be dropping by around 20 degrees Highs will be in the 70s for the middle of next week.
7 Day Forecast for August 4th, 2020
