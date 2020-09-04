7 Day Forecast for August 4th, 2020

A warm and humid day ahead. Now that skies have cleared our highs will begin heating back up. We will reach up to 90 degrees this afternoon, however the high humidity from recent rains will push our heat index value closer to 95 degrees. A weak front will push through Friday, it will not have much of an impact of temperatures. It will bring a few more clouds back to the area with only a small chance of isolated showers.

We continue our warming trend through the weekend. Skies will stay clear with highs in the lower to mid 90s. By the start of next week, we will be tracking a large area of cold air to the north. It will make its way across the United States and arrive in Texoma by late Tuesday.