7 Day Forecast for August 4th, 2021

Get ready for another warm and hazy day. Highs will stay below average but we do expect them to be increasing over the next few days. Highs this afternoon will break back into the lower 90s, ranging from 90° to 92°. The high pressure ridge that was keeping our skies clear will continues to retreat, allowing for a few more clouds to develop this afternoon. Winds will be light out of the east at around 5-10 mph. Overnight the winds will be out of the southeast. Lows will be down to 69° and we will have mostly clear skies.



A low pressure trough will move across Texoma Thursday around noon, it wont have much impact on our temperatures but it will bring a small chance of isolated showers early Thursday afternoon. Warmer air will being to move in from the south after the rain clears out. Highs will be back in the upper 90s for our Friday and even into the triple digits for this weekend.