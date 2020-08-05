The sweltering summer heat will return. The hotter air has stayed to our southwest behind a stationary front but that will be changing. Over today and tomorrow, the front will move to the east, allowing for the hotter temperatures to filter in. Highs will be in the mid 90s today, then reaching into the upper 90s and even peaking into the triple digits for the rest of the week. Skies will remain mostly sunny through the weekend.
7 Day Forecast for August 5th, 2020
