7 Day Forecast for August 5th, 2020

Most of Texoma will experience below average highs today, but the summer heat will be moving into some of our south western counties. Over the next few days, we will continue our heating trend, until highs are near 100 degrees. We could see a few scattered showers early Wednesday but we do not expect the rain to help cool us down.

We will return to a typical summer weather pattern by the end of the week. Skies will be sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Our lows will only be down in the upper 70s.