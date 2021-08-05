7 Day Forecast for August 5th, 2021

Winds will be bringing in warmer air from the south, but with partly cloudy skies we should still keep our highs in the lower 90s. This afternoon highs will reach up to 91° to 93°. Winds will remain from the south at around 5-15 mph. A low pressure trough will move over the region early this afternoon to increase the clouds in our skies, and we could even see a few Isolated showers popping up. As the trough moves through the area, it will come into contact with more humid air. That will increase the rain chances as the front moves further southeast. When the system moves out of our area later this afternoon our south wind will intensify, and increase our highs for the rest of the week.



Overnight, our lows will be back in the lower 70s with mostly clear skies, then we will heat up into the upper 90s tomorrow afternoon. Higher humidity will be brought in with our southern breeze and the heat index will become a concern once again. The heat index will be in the triple digits Friday afternoon. Highs will be back up to or above 100° over the weekend and for the start of next week.