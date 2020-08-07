7 Day Forecast for August 7th, 2020

Typical Texoma summer time temperatures today. A warm front will push through the region this morning, increasing temperatures quickly. We will reach into the lower 90s to start the afternoon and highs will be up to 98 degrees. There will be partly cloudy skies as the front passes, but skies will be mostly sunny for the remainder of the afternoon and even the rest of the week.

There will be very little change to our forecast next week. Highs will consistently reach into the upper 90s with lows in the mid to upper 70s. Heat related illnesses could become a concern next week with increasing dewpoints.