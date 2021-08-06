7 Day Forecast for August 8th, 2021

The below average summer heat was nice, but it could not last forever. Highs, back in the upper 90s this afternoon with a high of 97 degrees. Winds will be out of the south today, reaching up to 15 mph and gusting up to 20. The southern breeze is bringing in the hotter air, but it is also bringing in clearer air. The smoke and haze will not clear out immediately but our air quality will begin to improve. We will have fair to moderate air quality, meaning that vigorous outdoor exercise is not recommended for those with respiratory and breathing issues. The southern wind is being spurred on by high pressure centered to the east of Texoma. The high pressure ridge will also keep our skies mostly sunny for today. Clear skies will continue over night but lows will remain the mid 70s.



No break from the heat for this weekend. Highs will be up to around 99° for out Saturday and we will break into the triple digits Sunday. Sunny skies will start off our weekend and last through the that start of next week.