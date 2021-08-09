7 Day Forecast for August 9th, 2021

A heat advisory will be in effect for eastern portions of Texoma until 8 PM today. Dangerous heat will be possible in Texoma so make sure to stay hydrated and take breaks to cool off if you are spending a lot of time outside. Highs will reach up to 101° and could even reach up to 103° in western portions of Texoma. The strong southern wind at 15-25 mph will be appreciated but high humidity will keep us feeling hot and muggy. Heat index values will be up to 107°. Skies will remain clear overnight as lows return to 77 degrees.



As high pressure continues to dominate over the southeast, it will reach far enough west to keep our skies clear. Highs will continue to reach into the triple digits through the middle of the week. A few clouds will return by the end of the week with a small chance of scattered showers moving in over the weekend. A weak front will try to push south through the US. If it makes it to Texoma, highs could be back in the lower 90s by next week.