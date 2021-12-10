7 Day Forecast for December 10th, 2021

I was overjoyed to see a few light scattered showers popping up this morning. The rain has been light and mostly north of The Red River, But it is nice to see any rain since it is greatly needed in our area. Lows will be pretty warm, only down into the lower 60s this morning for most of Texoma. We will be a few degrees colder in portions of Comanche and Tillman Counties. Winds are starting from the south west at 15 mph, and they will be much stronger this afternoon.



Winds will be increasing to 30 mph this afternoon with wind gusts up to 40 to 45 mph. That combined with our above average highs of 80° and low humidity will increase our fire weather risk this afternoon. A red flag warning is in effect for the western half of Texoma, but the increase fire risk will be across the entire area.







A cold front moving though tonight will bring some some relief from the heat for our weekend. Temperatures will drop quickly tonight, with lows down to 38° by Saturday morning.



Winds will stay out of the north Saturday as highs reach up to 56°. Skies will be mostly cunny and will remain sunny this weekend. We will begin warming back up next week. Highs will be in the mid 60s Sunday, and back in the 70s by Monday.