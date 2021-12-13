7 Day Forecast for December 13th, 2021

A chilly start to the week, Lows will be down in the upper 30s with a few pockets of air closer to freezing. Winds our of the south will add additional chill to the air, and will remain out of the south during the afternoon.



The breeze will feel much more pleasant this afternoon as highs will reach up to 70°. Though we will be warm, we will have an increase in humidity to keep the risk of fire danger low. We will have sunny skies lasting though the afternoon and evening.



Clouds will begin to move in from the west tonight. The increase in clouds and upper level western breeze will keeps us a bit warmer overnight. Lows will be in the lower 50s.



Even with increased cloud cover, our temperatures will continue to climb for our Tuesday and Wednesday. Near record heat for the middle of our week. We will have a few isolated showers popping up during the day Wednesday ahead of a cold front. It will arrive by Wednesday night dropping our highs back into the 60s. A second cold front will arrive Friday and bring an even better chance of showers.