7 Day Forecast for December 14th, 2020

Highs will be well above average today and tomorrow. The average high for this time of the year is in the mid 50s, but today highs will be in the mid 70s. We also expect plenty of sunshine with the warmer weather. Make sure to take advantage of the warm and dry weather while it remains. By Friday morning a decently strong cold front will arrive bringing a chance of scattered showers.

Highs will be back in the 50s for the end of the week. Even as skies clear up, highs will remain closer to the average. Hovering in the 50s for next week. Lows will be down around freezing.