7 Day Forecast for December 14th, 2021

Our Warming Trend continues today. With increased humidity, our lows will only cool off into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Nearly 10-15° warmer than yesterdays lows. Skies will be partly cloudy and we will continue to have on and off cloud cover during the day.



By this afternoon our highs will be back in the mid to upper 70s. The above average highs will be accompanied by winds out of the south at around 15-20 mph and the southern breeze will continue to pull in warm humid air tonight.



Lows will only be down to 61 degrees tonight. Lows will be warmer than the average high for this time of the year. Winds remain out of the south with skies becoming mostly clear.



Clouds will return for our Wednesday and we will finally have a few isolated showers popping up over the course of the day. An approaching cold front will have enough lift ahead of it for some light rain to form.



Our best chance of rain will arrive later in the week. By Friday we will have a 40% chance of showers with the possibility of stronger storm development. A cold front will move though by the end of the week with much colder air behind it, highs will be in the 40s for our Saturday.