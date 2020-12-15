7 Day Forecast for December 15th, 2020

Cold air continues to accompany the start of our week. Lows today were down in the 20s and we only expect to warm up into the upper 40s this afternoon. We do expect partly cloudy skies to clear out by the afternoon as winds pick up from the southeast at around 10-15 mph. A mild cold front will be moving through the area Tuesday. This will be a dry front, with only a small chance of rain associated with its arrival. Its main impact will be extending our below freezing nights through Wednesday night.

There will be warmer weather by the end of the week. We can expect highs to return to the upper 50s and lower 60s. lows will receive a small bump as well, only cooling down in the mid to upper 30s.