7 Day Forecast for December 15th, 2021

We have one more day of unseasonably warm weather before we finally begin to cool down. Lows this morning will be in the lower to mid 60s. This means we will start the day with temperatures already warmer than the average high temperatures for today.



Our day will begin warm, windy and humid. Patchy fog will be possible around sunrise with winds at their calmest. By the afternoon winds will have increase to around 25 mph and we could see wind gusts up to 35. Highs will be up to 81° with partly to mostly cloudy skies.



A cold front tonight will finally bring an end to the heat. Lows tonight will be down to 50° with winds out of the north at around 10-15 mph. A wave of dry air will arrive ahead of the cold front, reducing any chance of seeing rain showers from the front.



Highs will be back in the 60s Thursday and Friday. The front will stall out just to the south of our area once it moves though. As it pushes a back to the north rain chances will develop for our Friday. The rain will stay mostly to the south east of Wichita falls, we will have a small chance of an isolated thunderstorm popping up across all of our region.



Another round of even colder air will push into Texoma by this weekend, reducing our highs down into the 40s and 50s.