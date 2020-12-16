7 Day Forecast for December 16th, 2020

We already received some snow this week and we could see a second round of freezing precipitation this afternoon. Our cold and dreary day will begin with cloudy skies. Rain showers will arrive later in the morning, eventually turning into snow and sleet in some of our northern counties. later in the evening, the snow possibility with begin to shift further and further south.

Lows will be back down into the 20s tonight. light snow possible early in the day but skies will begin clearing out Wednesday afternoon. We do expect highs to gradually warm back up towards the end of the week.