7 Day Forecast for December 17th, 2020

The cold and dreary weather that started our week will finally leave the area. Although we will continue to deal with below average highs this afternoon, we will at least have sunnier skies. A region of high pressure has been building to the west and the center will pass over Texoma this evening. Once it does winds will change to be out of the southeast. The clearer skies tonight will lead to slightly cooler lows tonight, it should be the last night with below freezing temperatures for the rest of the week.

Highs will reach back into the upper 50s and 60s by Friday. We could see a few more clouds arriving by Friday afternoon with a small chance of rain for the start of our Saturday, but skies will be cleared back up by Saturday afternoon.