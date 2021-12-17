7 Day Forecast for December 17th, 2021

Cloud cover increased overnight and we have already seen a few light showers popping up in our southeastern counties. We will continue through the morning with only a 20-30% chance of showers. Skies will be cloudy with a range of lows from the lower 40s to upper 50s, thanks the warmer air trying to push back in from the south.

Rain chances will be increasing this afternoon. We will have a 60% chance of scattered showers and Isolated thunderstorms as highs reach up to 67°. Winds will remain light and varied throughout the day, with a few stronger wind gusts with some of the rain showers.



By tonight the colder air to the north will begin overtaking the warmer air to the south. The chance of thunderstorms will increase as the wave of cold air arrives. Later this evening will be our highest risk of thunderstorm development.



A cold and breezy Saturday will start our weekend. We will have a strong breeze out of the north up to around 25 mph. Highs only reaching into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Skies will be clearing out during the day, and with clear skies Saturday night lows will be dropping down well below freezing.



A slow warming trend will begin Sunday and will continue though next week.