7 Day Forecast for December 1st, 2020

Hopefully you have enough Thanksgiving leftovers to keep you warm this week. Temperatures will start off below freezing this morning and only warming up into the lower 50s this afternoon. We will continue to have clear skies as a high pressure system builds over central portions of the US. A slight warm up Tuesday as a south breeze briefly flows over Texoma, but a reinforcing cold front is on its way.

It is expected to arrive by Wednesday. We will have a cold and windy reminder of the week. Highs will cool off into the 40s. There will be a small chance of rain as the initial front moves through, but skies will be mostly sunny for the rest of the week.