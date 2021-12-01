7 Day Forecast for December 1st, 2021

Highs remain well above average for the rest of this week. There will be a slight chill in the air this morning as low cool down into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Wind will be out of the Northwest at around 10-15 mph as we start the day, but the breeze will be a little calmer this afternoon.



Highs will reach up to 73° this afternoon with a western breeze expected for the second half of the day. Skies will remain sunny as a weak area of high pressure sits overhead. With high pressure continuing to slide east, we will have winds moving back out of the south by tonight.



Lows will return to the lower 40s overnight but then we will begin a warming trend for the rest of the work week. Highs will be roughly 3° near the record highs Thursday and Friday. We will reach up to 81 degrees by Friday.



A more substantial cold front will arrive by this weekend to bring our highs back into the lower 70s. We will have a small chance of some rain showers Saturday night, but the rain will remain north of The Red River. Then we can expect up and down highs next week.