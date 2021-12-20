7 Day Forecast for December 20th, 2021

There is a warming trend on the way this week, but there will still some chill in our air this morning. Lows will be down into the lower 30s for our northern counties, but with a few isolated showers moving though southern portions of Texoma, we will have a few areas with lows in the lower 40s. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy for much of the area, but we do not expect the clouds to stay with us as we head into the afternoon.



With dry air arriving, skies will become mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs will be warmer today, reaching into the up to 58°. Winds will be out of the south, but only reaching up to 5-10 mph. The southern breeze will stay with us this week an that will help us continue to warm up.



Tonight lows will drop back down near freezing. The clear skies will allow our lows to fall a few degrees further than this morning, but by the afternoon highs will be in the 60s.



By the end of the week, we will routinely be reaching into the 70s and 80s. Highs Christmas even will be up to 82 degrees.