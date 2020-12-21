7 Day Forecast for December 21st, 2020

Even with a few cold fronts on the way, we are not expecting to be as cold as we were earlier this week. Highs this afternoon will reach into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Skies will stay sunny during the day with a light breeze from the west staying at around 5-10 mph. Little change for our Friday, but there will be additional cloud cover building in later Friday afternoon with a small chance of rain showers in our eastern counties Friday night as a cold front approaches.

The front that is on its way is a pacific front, so the air behind it will only be a few degrees colder than the air ahead of it. Highs will go back into the mid 50s for Saturday afternoon. Even with the fronts, the warmer than average highs will be returning early week.