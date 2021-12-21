7 Day Forecast for December 21st, 2021

High pressure pushed in overnight, clearing out skies and helping our lows cool down a little further. We will start the day with lows in the 20s and lower 30s. Skies will remain mostly clear with winds out of the south at around 5 mph.



The breeze will remain light today, only reaching up to around 10 mph this afternoon. We will warm up a few degrees further today, highs will reach into the mid 60s. Highs pressure will remain over the area keeping skies clear.



The clear skies continue tonight. Lows will be down into the lower to mid 30s. Lows pressure will continue will strengthen to the west of Texoma tonight and tomorrow and will bring a few more clouds to Texoma for the second half of the week.



Though we will be slightly cloudier, temperatures will continue to rise. A stronger southern breeze arriving by Christmas Eve will help bring in warmer air and raise our highs into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Christmas may only be 4 days away, but Christmas temperatures will be waiting until next year to arrive.