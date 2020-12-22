7 Day Forecast for December 22nd, 2020

Today is the official start of winter, but it seems like mother nature did not get the memo. Above average highs will remain in Texoma for the start of the week. This afternoon our highs will be up to around 66 degrees, with winds out of the east at around 5-10 mph. A highs pressure system remains over the area, keeping skies clear and also keeping winds calm.

As the high pressure system overhead weakens, winds will begin to increase from the south. Winds will be up to around 15-25 mph for our Tuesday. Highs will remain well above average, reaching into the lower 70s. Seasonal temperatures will be returning by Wednesday as a cold front arrives. Sadly we will not have a white Christmas this year, or even a wet Christmas. The front that is on its way will not bring any rain chances and will only cool our highs down into the mid 50s.